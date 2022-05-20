TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

TJX opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after acquiring an additional 504,893 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 103.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 40,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

