TopBidder Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. TopBidder has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $26.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,058.20 or 0.99985426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00101729 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.