Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSQ opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.