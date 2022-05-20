Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TSQ opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.33.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
