Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $6.58. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 113,793 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a market cap of $937.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

