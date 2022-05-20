TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $17.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPVG. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $440.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.73.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

