Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Triumph Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $920.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $404,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

