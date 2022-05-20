TRON Tops 1-Day Volume of $948.90 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.11 billion and approximately $948.90 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000264 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 97,145,990,733 coins and its circulating supply is 97,145,977,912 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

