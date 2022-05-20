Truist Financial Downgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Hold

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $261.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.42.

NYSE:TGT opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a 12-month low of $151.28 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

