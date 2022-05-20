Truist Financial Downgrades Target (NYSE:TGT) to Hold

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $261.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.42.
NYSE:TGT opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a 12-month low of $151.28 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
