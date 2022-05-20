Tycoon 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $215,381.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $215,381.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,105.90 or 1.00022493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About Tycoon

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

