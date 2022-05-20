Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

UGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

UGP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

