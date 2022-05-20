Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.