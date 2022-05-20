Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,067,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Union Pacific by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $221,552,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

UNP stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.58. The stock had a trading volume of 188,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,267. The firm has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.