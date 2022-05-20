Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,080.69

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,080.69 ($13.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,082 ($13.34). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.09), with a volume of 414,200 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.64) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unite Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.45).

The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,080.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In other news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.76) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,096.23). Also, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.91), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,054.88).

Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

