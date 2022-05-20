United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

USM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

NYSE USM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 77,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

