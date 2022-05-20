V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.74% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of VFC opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

