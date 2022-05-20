Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $136.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

VLO stock opened at $124.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $131.69.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

