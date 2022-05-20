Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 661,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,909,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

