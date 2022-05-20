Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund stock remained flat at $$17.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Verbund has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1456 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Verbund Company Profile (Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.