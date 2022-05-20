Verso Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,742.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $832,810.28 and approximately $7,742.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $356.70 or 0.01235564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00516100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,092.17 or 1.80439033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

