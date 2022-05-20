Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

VRT opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,098.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 482,962 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $6,093,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.