VIDY Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $1.92 million and $199,836.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

