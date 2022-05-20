Volta (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of VLTA opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Volta has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Volta will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Volta by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Volta by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

