W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $81.28. 829,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,237. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

