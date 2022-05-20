Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE:SBI opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

