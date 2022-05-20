Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IGI opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

