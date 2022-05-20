Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

PAI opened at $12.38 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.