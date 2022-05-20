Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
PAI opened at $12.38 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
