Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

PAI opened at $12.38 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

