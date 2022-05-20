Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $12.11 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.