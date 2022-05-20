Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $12.11 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

