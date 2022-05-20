WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.68. WeWork shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 24,605 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WeWork during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

