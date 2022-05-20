Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Mary-Jo Case purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,639 shares in the company, valued at C$533,708.05. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$239,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,541,019. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,010 shares of company stock worth $207,138.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.04. 5,500,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,702. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.91. The firm has a market cap of C$6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.63.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.22%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

