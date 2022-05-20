Wilder World (WILD) Market Capitalization Hits $28.86 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $28.86 million and $1.51 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,213.39 or 0.99982981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.