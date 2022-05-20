Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $370.63

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 370.63 ($4.57) and traded as high as GBX 422.50 ($5.21). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.05), with a volume of 396,376 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 390.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 371.02. The company has a market cap of £514.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67.

Get Wincanton alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

In related news, insider James Wroath sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £64,944 ($80,059.17).

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.