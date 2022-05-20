Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON WIN opened at GBX 414 ($5.10) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 371.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 288 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 470 ($5.79). The firm has a market cap of £515.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.25.

In other news, insider James Wroath sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £64,944 ($80,059.17).

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

