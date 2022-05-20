Wing Finance (WING) Price Hits $3.24 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $3.24 or 0.00011096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and $1.19 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,542,547 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

