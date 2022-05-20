Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,429 shares of company stock worth $330,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,099. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.49. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

