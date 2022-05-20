Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.0980 on Major Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00360245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00062311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00069434 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,453,722 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

