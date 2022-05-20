Yellow Road Price Tops $0.0184 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $55,962.62 and approximately $239.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,075.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,078.85 or 0.07097153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00509899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.83 or 1.76604833 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

