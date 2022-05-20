Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) will announce $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. 6,188,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

