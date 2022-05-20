Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. KB Home reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of KB Home by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 82,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

