Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTCT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 539,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

