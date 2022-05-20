Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). NextDecade posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextDecade.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in NextDecade by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. 492,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,836. The stock has a market cap of $840.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

