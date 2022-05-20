Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.47 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) to post $101.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.17 million and the lowest is $98.56 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $82.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $416.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.65 million to $433.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $494.53 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $536.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000.

ADC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.