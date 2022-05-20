Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.47 Million

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to post $101.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.17 million and the lowest is $98.56 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $82.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $416.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.65 million to $433.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $494.53 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $536.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000.

ADC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.