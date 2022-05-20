Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.10). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

