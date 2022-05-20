Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,712. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

