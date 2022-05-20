Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.15 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.38 billion to $33.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,059 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

