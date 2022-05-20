Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In related news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $984,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 692,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 369,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 94,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,894. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

