Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Kforce reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

KFRC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KFRC opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kforce has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.