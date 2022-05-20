Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will post $318.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.30 million and the highest is $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $281.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.27. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.41. 8,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,355. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.97. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $95.60 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

