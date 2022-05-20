Zacks: Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,999,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,765,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 340,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 2,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

