Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Hold

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada."

SAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

